Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah receive flack for violating SOPs

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah face criticism for training.

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam, opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and teen pacer Naseem Shah left their fans unimpressed after a video featuring the trio training at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy in open violation of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) made the rounds on Twitter.

In the video, it could be seen that the trio were not taking precautionary measures despite the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) recent advice to not train in groups at open fields and follow the government-issued SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention PCB decided to scrap the national team's training camp ahead of the upcoming tour of England after failing to find a bio-secure facility for the players.





