Raphinha withdrawn from Brazil squad with muscle injury

FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal against Newcastle United in UEFA Champions League on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

Raphinha has been ruled out of the Brazil national team after sustaining a muscle injury, with the winger set to return to FC Barcelona for further assessment and treatment.

The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed in an official statement that both Raphinha and teammate Wesley were withdrawn from the squad on Friday after experiencing discomfort during Brazil’s recent friendly against the French national football team.

According to the CBF statement, the players reported pain in the back of their right thighs during the match.

“Athletes Raphinha and Wesley were dropped from the squad this Friday, by coach Carlo Ancelotti – both felt pain in the back of their right thigh during the match against France. The players are free to continue their treatment. No other athletes will be called up to replace them,” the CBF stated.

Subsequent medical examinations, including imaging tests, revealed muscle injuries, prompting their immediate release from international duty. The CBF also clarified that no replacements would be called up.

Raphinha had started the match and was part of the initial line-up selected by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, the 29-year-old was forced off the pitch after complaining of discomfort, raising immediate concerns among Barcelona staff.

The injury is particularly worrying for the Catalan club, given that Raphinha has already dealt with similar hamstring issues earlier this season.

His condition will now be closely monitored upon his return to Spain, where he is expected to undergo further tests to determine the severity of the problem.