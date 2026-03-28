Tiger Woods arrested after Florida crash, faces DUI charges

Tiger Woods of the U.S. acknowledges the crowd on the green on the 18th hole after completing his final round on April 14, 2024. — Reuters

Former world number one Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a road accident near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-time major champion was involved in a crash when his Land Rover overturned on a two-lane road.

Investigators said Woods had been attempting to overtake a work truck towing a trailer at speed when his vehicle clipped the rear of it, causing the car to roll onto its side.

The 50-year-old managed to exit the vehicle through the passenger door before emergency services arrived. He was taken into custody and later released the same day, in accordance with Florida law, which requires a minimum detention period before bail can be granted.

A breathalyser test conducted at the county jail showed no presence of alcohol. However, officials suspect impairment may have been linked to medication or drugs. Woods declined to provide a urine sample, which constitutes a separate offence under state law.

He now faces misdemeanour charges, including driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to comply with testing procedures. No injuries were reported in the incident.

US President Donald Trump described Woods as a “close friend” and expressed concern following the news.

This marks Woods’ second DUI-related case, having previously been arrested in 2017. The golfer has also endured a series of injuries throughout his career, including serious leg fractures sustained in a 2021 crash.

Woods had only recently returned to action and has yet to confirm his participation in next month’s Masters Tournament.