Jannik Sinner storms into Miami Open final, eyes historic 'Sunshine Double'

Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on Mar 27, 2026. — Reuters

World number two Jannik Sinner produced a commanding display to reach the Miami Open final, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) here at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

The Italian, currently ranked world No. 2, is now on the brink of securing his second Miami Open title in three years and becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the coveted “Sunshine Double”.

A year after missing the tournament due to a three-month suspension, Sinner has returned in emphatic fashion.

He fired 15 aces against Zverev, extending his dominance over the German to seven consecutive victories while also setting a record of 32 straight sets won at the ATP Masters 1000 level.

Sinner had already claimed the Indian Wells title earlier this month, overcoming Daniil Medvedev, and now carries an 11-match winning streak in Miami dating back to 2024.

Despite strong crowd support for Zverev, particularly during the second set, Sinner held firm under pressure. He saved a crucial break point at 4-3 before sealing the match in a composed tie-break.

Reflecting on his triumph, Sinner expressed that he just wanted to play good tennis.

"Coming here and trying to produce some good tennis was my main goal, and standing here again in the final means very much to me," Sinner said. "It has been an incredible swing and I couldn't be better. I'm very happy."

In Sunday’s final, Sinner will face Jiri Lehecka, who advanced with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over Arthur Fils.

Lehecka, making his first ATP Masters 1000 final appearance, has yet to drop serve in the tournament.

Sinner leads their head-to-head 3-0 and will enter the final as the clear favourite to continue his remarkable run.