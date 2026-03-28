PSL 11: Franchise owners appeal to PM Shehbaz Sharif for fans' return to stadiums

Cricket fans watch PSL 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — X/@thePSLt20

LAHORE: Franchise owners from across the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to permit spectators to return to stadiums for the ongoing 11th edition of the tournament, which is currently being held behind closed doors.

The appeal follows a recent announcement by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who confirmed a significant scaling back of the event.

At a press conference alongside PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer, Naqvi revealed that the tournament would be restricted to just two venues—Karachi and Lahore—with no spectators allowed.

He explained that the revised arrangements were made following a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with the Prime Minister, who serves as the tournament’s Patron-in-Chief.

The decision led to the cancellation of the opening ceremony and the consolidation of matches, scrapping initial plans to host games in six cities, including Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

“Consultations regarding the PSL had been ongoing for several days,” Mr Naqvi explained. “We don’t know how long the current situation will persist, but hosting the PSL is essential. It is an international brand, and foreign players are involved. Everyone is eager for the PSL to go ahead.”

He added that postponement was not a viable option, stating: “If we had postponed the PSL, there would be no window later to hold it. We have prepared a new schedule that minimises team movements.”

The tournament commenced as planned on 26 March.

The opening fixtures—defending champions Lahore Qalandars against the Hyderabad Kingsmen, followed by Karachi Kings versus Quetta Gladiators—were both played in empty stadiums. The PCB has confirmed that fans who purchased tickets will receive refunds.

However, the absence of crowds has prompted a passionate response from team owners, who took to social media platform X to request the Prime Minister’s intervention.

Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings, expressed his dismay: “As a founding team owner who has been part of PSL since day one, it pains me to see empty stadiums. I request the Honourable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow fans back into the stadiums. PSL depends on public energy, so let the people be part of the game again. I hope to see the stadiums back at full capacity.”

Javed Afridi of Peshawar Zalmi echoed the sentiment, emphasising the league’s national significance: “The PSL is an inseparable part of the lives of millions of Pakistanis and a powerful source of unity for the entire nation. The passion, colours and presence of our fans are the true soul of this league; without them, its spirit feels diminished. I humbly request the Honourable Prime Minister to kindly allow fans back into stadiums so this national celebration can continue to unite us not only in spirit, but also from the stands.”

Atif Rana of the Lahore Qalandars added: “PSL has grown into a celebration of cricket, powered by its people. But without fans, it feels incomplete. The fans are the true spirit of the Pakistan Super League. We respectfully urge the Honourable Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz to allow supporters back into stadiums.”

Ahsan Tahir of the RawalPindiz stressed the communal bond between the sport and its supporters: “There is no cricket without fans! I humbly request the Honourable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to consider allowing fans back into stadiums for PSL. I believe, as a nation, those who can afford to attend should step forward to support those who cannot, so that stadiums truly represent the spirit of all Pakistanis. Cricket belongs to the people, and it thrives on their energy.”

Ali Naqvi of Islamabad United concluded: “The energy of its fans in the stadium has always been the heartbeat of the PSL. The PSL is not complete without its fans in the stadium. We humbly request the Honourable Prime Minister to kindly allow fans back into the stadiums. Let the true spirit of the PSL return. Let Islamabad United and all teams play in front of passionate supporters once again.”

Adding to the calls, Fawad Sarwar, owner of the Hyderabad Kingsmen, shared his sentiments following his team’s opening match.

"We deeply missed the energy of the crowd in our first PSL game. While the teams bring the heat, it’s the fans in the stands who bring the passion and heart to PSL. As the owner of a team proud to finally represent Hyderabad and Sindh, I humbly request the Honourable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow fans back into the stadium. Let the stadium roar with every boundary and every wicket. We cannot wait to play in front of our fans, who have waited so long for this," the franchise posted.

Message from Team Owner, Mr. Fawad Sarwar:



We deeply missed the energy of the crowd in our first #HBLPSL game. While the teams bring the heat, it’s the fans in the stands who bring the passion and heart to @thePSLt20.



As the owner of a team proud to finally represent… — Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) March 27, 2026



