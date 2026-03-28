PSL 11: PCB bars full-time officials from franchise roles to avoid conflict of interest

Wahab Riaz and Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Denesh Ramdin during the second ODI match against West Indies at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has withdrawn the no-objection certificates (NOCs) previously granted to former cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz, prohibiting them from holding dual roles with franchise teams in a move to eliminate conflicts of interest.

The decision, confirmed by board sources on Saturday, means the two full-time PCB officials will no longer be associated with Quetta Gladiators.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, a member of the national selection committee, and Wahab Riaz, the mentor for the Pakistan women’s cricket team, had previously been permitted to work with the franchise as team director and bowling coach, respectively.

The board has now rescinded these permissions following a review of their commitments. The move reflects a strict enforcement of the policy that permanent PCB officials cannot concurrently hold roles in domestic franchise cricket.

By enforcing this separation, the board aims to ensure that all officials remain singularly focused on their duties within the national setup, reinforcing the principle of impartiality in the country’s cricket administration.

Sarfaraz was appointed to the national men’s selection committee alongside Misbah-ul-Haq on March 5, following a significant overhaul after the resignation of former umpire Aleem Dar.

Despite being part of the committee, Misbah continues to serve as batting coach for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

The revamped selection committee now comprises four members. Alongside Misbah and Sarfaraz, the panel includes former fast bowler Aqib Javed and Asad Shafiq.

Aleem Dar’s departure came amid reports of internal discord. Sources indicated that the multiple-time ICC Umpire of the Year felt increasingly marginalised during selection meetings.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz announced his retirement from international cricket on March 15, drawing the curtain on a distinguished career that spanned nearly two decades.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who led Pakistan to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, made substantial contributions across all three formats.