'It's just the first match': Saud on Gladiators' defeat against Kings

Quetta Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel insisted that it was only the first match as he remained confident in his side's ability to improve following their 14-run defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 campaign opener at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The Gladiators, who finished as the runners-up in the previous edition, failed to carry forward the momentum and their captain Saud acknowledged that the 2019 champions were rusty, while the Kings played "better cricket" and thus prevailed.

"I think our start was rusty. They played better cricket, and we were second best," Saud said at the post-match presentation.

"But it's just the first match, and we can improve," he added.

Interestingly, the Gladiators got off to a flamboyant start after being set a 182-run target by the Kings, courtesy of their emerging opener Shamyl Hussain's 21-ball half-century, but the former champions faltered in the middle phase and eventually fell short by 14 runs.

Reflecting on their failed pursuit, Saud heaped praise on the youngster before emphasising that they tried to take the game too deep, while terming his own dismissal as the turning point. He also stressed that they could have been better in the fielding department.

"I have watched Shamyl since long, he has been so good and his batting is powerful," Saud said.

"We could have done better in the field, and we lost momentum in the middle by trying to take the game too deep. My wicket was a turning point."

After an unwanted start to their PSL 11 campaign against the Kings, the Gladiators will lock horns with debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen at the same venue on Sunday.