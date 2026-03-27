Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah could play for seven more years

This collage of photos shows Jurgen Klopp (left) and Mohamed Salah. — AFP

Jurgen Klopp has said that Mohamed Salah could carry on and play until his 40s after the Egyptian announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp, who left Anfield in 2024, was the manager who signed Salah for the Reds from Italian club Roma in 2017.

Mohamed, 33, has scored 255 goals for Liverpool since joining, with only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt ahead of him on the club's all-time list.

Speaking to BBC Sport in Liverpool, Klopp said: "Salah is an incredible professional.

"He set completely new standards for a professional football player - how hard you can work, how much you can invest in recovery and everything."

Jurgen added that he would not be surprised if Salah plays for another six or seven years.

"Now he leaves here but I would not be surprised if he plays another six or seven years,” he added.

"I'm sad but he's an all-time great without a shadow of a doubt and I'm really proud to be a part of that career."

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah achieved immense success at Liverpool, winning the Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

"He knows this was the perfect club for him and he was the perfect player for us," said Klopp.

"Mo and I had big dreams, but we didn't dare to dream that big. I'm not sure we can appreciate it to the right extent - that will happen soon now. I wish him the best of luck because he deserves it.

"The numbers he produced and the standards he set, some of them, if not all, will stay unmatched in this modern Premier League era, definitely, because it's ridiculous to do that, and to do it for one club more or less."