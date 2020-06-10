ICC chiefs to decide fate of T20 World Cup, next chairman today

Photo: ICC Website

Chiefs of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will meet via a video conference on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues, among which includes the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup and the roadmap to elect the next ICC chairman.

The agenda of the meeting is no different from its previous meeting, of May 28, as it was adjourned after members raised concerns over issues related to a breach of confidentiality.

A report prepared by ICC’s ethics officer on the matter is also likely to be presented during the board meeting.

However, the top most priority will be to finalise the fate of the World Cup. There is no clarity whether the governing body will announce the decision immediately or not, but sources have confirmed that multiple options will be discussion during the conference.

One of the options, which sources feel could be acceptable for members, is to defer two ICC events – T20 World Cup 2020 and T20 World Cup 2021 – for a year.

"There are various options that will be discussed and one is to postpone this year T20 World Cup in Australia for a year and move next year’s T20 World Cup in India to 2022," said a source privy to the matter.

Furthermore, the board will also discuss rescheduling cricket matches which were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tax exemption issue between ICC and Board of Control for Cricket in India is also part of the agenda of Wednesday’s meeting.

In addition the election procedure will also be finalised for the ICC chairman and the nomination recommendation will also be presented to the board.

