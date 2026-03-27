Senegal coach says no doubt ‘we are African champions’

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw and Kalidou Koulibaly celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw has said that his side were African Champions, and there is no doubt in it, despite being stripped of the title this month.

Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions after Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.

They returned after 14 minutes to win the match 1-0 courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal in extra time. The Confederation of African Football CAF's Appeal Board replaced that result with a 3-0 victory for Morocco late on March 17.

Thiaw, in his first comments since the CAF’s Appeal Board decision, told reporters: “We know we're African champions.”

Senegal will play Peru in a World Cup warm-up friendly at the Stade de France in Paris, and in Friday’s pre-match press conference, Thiaw suggested that his player concentrate on football and avoid controversy.

Senegal this week lodged an appeal with the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The most important thing is not to get distracted,” added Thiaw, who was at the heart of the controversial walk-off and heavily punished for his actions.

The Senegal head coach is allowed to take his team to the World Cup in June, and after Saturday’s warm-up game, they will play neighbours Gambia in Dakar on Tuesday in a friendly as well.

“We know we're African champions. We're going to keep working to win more trophies. It's clear in our minds that competitions and trophies are won on the pitch. We've done that; we're African champions,” Thiaw told reporters.

Senegal's most capped international, Idrissa Gueye, also stressed Senegal’s success on the field.

"As players, nothing can replace the intense emotions we experienced," he said.

"In the last four Cup of Nations tournaments, Senegal has reached three finals and won two African championship titles. We didn't steal this result. It's the work of an entire country that gives its all. We deserve to be African champions on the field."