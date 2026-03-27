Novak Djokovic pulls out of Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic (SRB) takes a moment on the court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells on March 11, 2026. — Reuters

The Monte-Carlo Masters has suffered another setback as the two-time champion, Novak Djokovic, has also withdrawn from the tournament following the pullout of Taylor Fritz.

The 38-year-old was on top of his game when he started the year. The Serb reached the final of the Australian Open, where he lost to the world number one, Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic then only managed to reach the last-16 at Indian Wells, getting dumped out of the event at the hands of 2025 champion Jack Draper.

He was set to compete in the Qatar Open between those tournaments, but decided to rest and preserve his body for the Sunshine double.

However, he also decided to pull out of the Miami Open as well due to an ongoing right shoulder issue.

The Monte-Carlo Masters withdrawal could also be due to the same reason. He played the tournament last year, losing in the second round to Alejandro Tabilo.

Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal news was confirmed through the Monte-Carlo Masters Instagram account.

"Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament," it read. "We send him our best wishes and hope to see him back on court very soon."

American tennis star Fritz has also withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters because of injury.

The decision of pulling out of the tournament came after Fritz’s run at the Miami Open ended in the fourth round, when he was defeated by Jiri Lehecka.

The reason behind the injury has not been disclosed yet. Though American has struggled due to a knee issue, which has troubled him since the 2025 off-season.