PSL 11: Karachi Kings edge past Quetta Gladiators in campaign opener

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Moeen Ali's late blitz, followed by Hasan Ali's four-wicket haul, led Karachi Kings to a narrow 14-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Set to chase a daunting 182-run target, the previous edition's runners-up could amass 167/7 in their 20 overs despite a quickfire half-century by Shamyl Hussain up the order.

The Gladiators got off to a flamboyant start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Hussain and captain Saud Shakeel raised 79 runs in just seven overs before Salman Ali Agha got rid of the former.

Hussain remained the top-scorer for the Gladiators with a blazing 52 off 24 deliveries, laced with five fours and four sixes.

Following his dismissal, the Gladiators lost two more wickets in the next two overs as Khawaja Nafay (three) and Shakeel were dismissed by Adam Zampa and Moeen Ali, respectively.

Shakeel remained a notable run-getter for the Gladiators, scoring an anchoring 33 off 25 deliveries with the help of six fours.

Following the consecutive setbacks, Rilee Rossouw (25) and Hasan Nawaz attempted to launch a recovery by putting together a cautious 29-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal on the first delivery of the 16th over.

Nawaz, on the other hand, eventually fell victim to Hasan Ali in the penultimate over and headed back to the pavilion after playing a scratchy 19-run knock from 24 deliveries.

Hasan struck twice more in the same over, dismissing Tom Curran and Ahmed Daniyal, respectively, to put the 2020 champions in control.

Although Ben McDermott remained unbeaten with a brisk 24-run cameo, his efforts remained insufficient to steer the Gladiators over the line.

Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings, taking four wickets for just 27 runs in his four overs, while Zampa, Moeen and Agha chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Put into bat first, the Kings racked up 181/7 in their 20 overs despite none of their batters scoring a half-century.

The 2020 champions got off to a shaky start to their innings as their right-handed opener Muhammad Waseem perished for a three-ball duck as he fell victim to Alzarri Joseph in the first over, with just three runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Salman Ali Agha joined skipper David Warner in the middle for a 41-run partnership for the second wicket until getting trapped lbw by Daniyal in the fourth over.

The Pakistan captain made 22 off 10 deliveries, hitting four fours and a six.

Warner was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Kings when he put together 43 runs for the third wicket with Saad Baig before both perished in quick succession and brought the total down to 100/4 in 10.3 overs.

The skipper made an anchoring 35 off 22 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six, while Saad contributed with a 23-ball 30, featuring six fours.

Karachi Kings then suffered another setback in the 14th over when Azam Khan was cleaned up by Usman Tariq and walked back after making a run-a-ball 14.

After a brief middle-order collapse, experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali took the reins of the Kings' batting expedition and stitched an important 39-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Khushdil Shah, who made an eight-ball 12 before being dismissed by Daniyal in the 17th over.

Moeen, on the other hand, batted until the end and returned after top-scoring with an unbeaten 48 off 29 deliveries, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Daniyal spearheaded the Gladiators' bowling charge with three wickets for 36 runs in his four overs, followed by Alzarri Joseph with two, while Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed made one scalp apiece.