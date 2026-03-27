Rooney foresees no future for Alexander-Arnold in Tuchel's World Cup squad

This collage of photos shows Wayne Rooney (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold. — Reuters/Instagram

Wayne Rooney believes Trent Alexander-Arnold has no way back in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad following his exclusion from England’s squad for this month's friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan.

England recalled defender Harry Maguire to the squad following his performances at a resurgent United in recent weeks. Kobbie Mainoo is also included in the squad after he regained his spot as a regular starter at the Red Devils.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is recovering from injury, was also named in the squad, though defender Alexander-Arnold missed out.

Former England captain Rooney said the absence of Trent from the squad was a ‘big surprise’ for him.

“The one big surprise, obviously, was Trent,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

“I find it incredible that he’s not in a 35-man squad. It didn’t sound like there was any way back for Trent in the squad, the way Thomas Tuchel spoke.”

Rooney added that Trent may not be the best defender, but what he has on the ball, no other English player has.

“But he should be in that squad. Look at his ability, his quality – I know he’s not the best defender, he’ll probably admit that himself,” he added.

“But what he has on the ball is something no other English player has. He’s been playing for Real Madrid recently and playing really well.”

England will play Uruguay on March 27 and Japan four days later at Wembley Stadium in friendlies, which are part of the FIFA World Cup preparations.