All-round Tuba helps Stars beat Challengers in National Women's T20 Tournament opener

Stars' Tuba Hassan (right) receives prize cheque for Player of the Match award after their National Women's T20 Tournament match against Challengers at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on March 27, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Skipper Tuba Hassan backed her unbeaten half-century with economical bowling figures of 1/18 to help Stars thump Challengers by 39 runs in the National Women's T20 Tournament 2026 curtain raiser here at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground on Friday.

Stars captain Tuba's decision to bat first paid dividends as her team accumulated 156/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of her unbeaten fifty at the backend.

She smashed five sixes and two fours on her way to 57 not out from 34 deliveries and finished as the top-scorer for the Stars.

Earlier, the top-order duo of Samina Aftab and Kaynat Hafeez set the tone by putting together a 53-run partnership for the second wicket.

Kaynat was the core aggressor of the crucial stand, contributing with a brisk 25-ball 34, while Samina made a cautious 33 off 36 deliveries.

Zunish Abdul Sattar topped the wicket-taking chart for the Challengers, making two scalps, but was expensive as she conceded 34 runs in her two overs. Neelam Mushtaq and captain Diana Baig made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 157-run target, the Challengers' batting unit faltered in their campaign opener as it yielded 117 before getting booked in 17 overs.

Middle-order batter Natalia Pervaiz remained the top-scorer for the Challengers with her 30-ball 39, followed by Eman Naseer and Sidra Nawaz, 23 each, while Eyman Fatima (17) was the other to amass double figures.

Omaima Sohail spearheaded Stars' bowling charge with a four-wicket haul, conceding just 12 runs in her three overs. Aleesha Mukhtiar chipped in with two scalps, while Waheeda Akhtar and Tuba made one apiece.

For her all-round brilliance, Stars captain Tuba was adjudged the Player of the Match.