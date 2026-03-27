PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (left) flips the coin as Karachi Kings' David Warner makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to field first against Karachi Kings in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Shamyl Hussain, Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Head-to-head

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have come face-to-face 20 times in PSL history, with the latter leading the head-to-head record with 13 victories, compared to the 2020 champions' seven.

Their last meeting came at the same venue in the previous edition, which saw Gladiators prevail by five runs.

Matches: 20 Quetta Gladiators: 13 Karachi Kings: 7

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the Gladiators finished as the runners-up of the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league, while the Kings suffered a playoff exit.

The 2019 champions won four of their last five matches, while the Kings have three triumphs in their respective as many games.

Quetta Gladiators: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: L, L, W, W, W