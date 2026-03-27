Aryna Sabalenka explains what she’s expecting from Coco Gauff in Miami Open final

This collage of photos shows Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Coco Gauff. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has explained what she is expecting from Coco Gauff in the final of the Miami Open.

Defending champion Sabalenka recorded another win over Elena Rybakina last night in the semi-final of the Miami Open, which was the latest of their ever-growing rivalry.

The Belarusian clinched the match by 6-4, 6-3, keeping alive her bid to complete the prestigious ‘Sunshine Double’ following her triumph at Indian Wells.

The world number one capitalised on a string of unforced errors from Rybakina to claim a tight opening set before racing into a commanding 4-0 lead in the second.

Although Rybakina, ranked world number two, showed resilience to claw her way back into contention, Sabalenka remained in control and sealed a comfortable straight-sets win.

During her on-court interview, Aryna Sabalenka started by offering praise for Rybakina: “First of all, I’m really enjoying our rivalry.

“She’s an incredible player, always pushes me to the limit, and, you know, with her, you have to bring her best tennis, and that’s why I was able to pull out such great tennis today.

“I think, I don’t know, I think I did everything right, and she played great, but I think I pushed her so much, and I’m proud of this win, and it’s always tough, always tough, physically, mentally, and I’m happy to get another win against her.”

When she was questioned about Gauff, what she expects from the American in the decider, Sabalenka admitted: “A lot of rallies, a lot of emotions, a lot of aggression, a lot of fun.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a battle, and I’m super excited to play her in another final.”

Sabalenka will play Gauff in the Miami Open final on Saturday.