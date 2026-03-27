Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 11, KK vs QG Match 02

The collage of photos shows Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) and Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel. — PSL

LAHORE: The second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between former champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Historically, both teams have faced each other 20 times in PSL history, with the Saud Shakeel-led Gladiators leading the head-to-head with 13 wins, while the David Warner-led Kings have won seven matches.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Shamyl Hussain, Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.