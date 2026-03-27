Nick Knight named in IPL 2026 commentary panel despite PSL commitment

Sky Sports commentator Nick Knight wearing a fancy shirt during the Vitality Blast Men's Semi-Final between Lancashire Lightning and Somerset at Edgbaston on September 13, 2025 in Birmingham, England. — ECB

LAHORE: Former England opening batter Nick Knight has been named in the commentary panel for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, despite having already been announced as part of the line-up for the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The opening match of the aforementioned tournament was held on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium, where Lahore Qalandars began their title defence in commanding fashion, defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs.

On March 23, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released its list of commentators for the PSL, which included former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who is set to make his tournament debut in the commentary box, and former Australia women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, who is returning for another stint.

The English-language PSL panel features Brathwaite alongside a host of international talent, including South Africa’s Jean-Paul Duminy, the renowned Michael Haysman, England’s Dominic Cork, Nick Knight and Mark Butcher, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, Australia’s Greg Blewett, Lisa Sthalekar and Athar Ali Khan from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Star Sports has now unveiled its list of English commentators for the IPL 2026 season, which also features Knight among a high-profile roster that includes Danny Morrison, Michael Clarke, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Ravi Shastri.

160+ voices. 12 languages. 1 epic STARCAST! 🎙️



Voices that will bring TATA IPL 2026’s Bindaas energy to your screens! 😍#TATAIPL 2026 👉 Starts SAT, 28th MAR, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/YOCQS1Qwcy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 27, 2026

However, neither the management nor the former England player himself has confirmed the commentator’s switch from the PSL to the IPL.