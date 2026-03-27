Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson undergoes surgery in Lahore

Mike Hesson coach of Pakistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Kandy,Sri Lanka. — ICC

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, has undergone a successful surgical procedure at a hospital in Lahore, according to sources cited by Geo News on Friday.

Sources added that the New Zealander opted to receive treatment in Lahore rather than return to his native country after complaining of a lump in his back.

Medical staff at the local facility have advised the coach to observe a two-week rest period following the operation.

Sources further indicated that Hesson is expected to return to New Zealand after completing his recovery and treatment.

No further details regarding the nature of the surgery were immediately available.

Pakistan cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema will undergo angiography today as he faces a heart-related issue.

more to follow.....