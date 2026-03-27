Lionel Messi yet to decide on FIFA World Cup participation: Lionel Scaloni

Argentina's Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Julian Alvarez during training on March 26, 2026. — Reuters

Head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Friday that the Argentina captain Lionel Messi has not yet made a final decision on whether he will feature at this summer’s FIFA World Cup, with just over 80 days remaining before the defending champions begin their campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Scaloni emphasised his desire to have Messi in the squad but acknowledged that the choice depends on the player’s physical condition and mindset.

"As far as I'm concerned, you already know where I stand," Scaloni said.

"I'll do everything I can to make sure he's there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It's not me who decides. It's up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition."

He added that Messi has earned the right to decide his future without pressure, and the team will respect whatever conclusion he reaches.

Messi, who won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup, remains Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 115 international goals.

Scaloni noted that fans around the world, not just in Argentina, are eager to see the football icon participate in the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Despite the uncertainty, Scaloni confirmed that Messi will be involved in the upcoming international friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera stadium, although his starting role is yet to be determined.

Argentina had initially been scheduled to face Spain in the Finalissima in Qatar, but the fixture was cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.