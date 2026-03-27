PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi appoint former Pakistan captain as fielding coach

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez (left) and Azhar Ali take part in a practice session in Lahore on January 4, 2012. — AFP

LAHORE: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi have announced the appointment of ex-Pakistan captain Azhar Ali as their fielding coach, ahead of their campaign opener against debutants RawalPindiz here on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The franchise confirmed the development via their official social media channels, following the tournament’s opening fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

“We are pleased to welcome Azhar Ali, former Pakistan captain, as our fielding coach for PSL 11,” the post read.

“Armed with a compact technique and immense patience, Azhar Ali brings a composed and disciplined approach, along with vast international experience that will strengthen our fielding unit and elevate our intensity on the field. We are delighted to have you join the Zalmi family as we continue to raise the bar,” the caption added.





Notably, Azhar’s playing experience in the Pakistan Super League is limited to the inaugural edition, during which he represented Lahore Qalandars and also captained the side.

The opening batter featured in seven matches, amassing 183 runs at a strike rate of 106.39, including one half-century.

For the unversed, the ongoing PSL season marked a landmark edition as the league expanded to eight teams. New entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen and RawalPindiz joined the fray, with a total of 44 matches played over 39 days.

In a significant shift from initial plans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) scaled back the tournament’s logistics. Matches were held exclusively at two venues—Karachi and Lahore—and were played behind closed doors.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised arrangements during a media conference, explaining that the decisions followed a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who served as the Patron-in-Chief.

Six cities, including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, had originally been in contention to host matches.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Brian Bennett, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf and Shoriful Islam.

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 11 fixtures:

Mar 28 – Match 3

Peshawar Zalmi vs RawalPindiz – Lahore – 2:30 PM

Mar 31 – Match 7

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – Lahore – 7:00 PM

Apr 8 – Match 15

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 9 – Match 17

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 11 – Match 19

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – Karachi – 2:30 PM

Apr 13 – Match 22

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 15 – Match 23

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 19 – Match 29

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 22 – Match 32

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – Lahore – 2:30 PM

Apr 25 – Match 38

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – Lahore – 7:00 PM