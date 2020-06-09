PCB scraps camp for England tour after failing to find bio-secure facility

In the absence of a camp, it remains to be seen how the national selectors would pick the players for the tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to scrap the national team's training camp ahead of the upcoming tour of England after failing to find a bio-secure facility for the players.

"Taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men’s team prior to their departure for England," the board announced in a press release.



"The PCB is already in discussions with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there," it added.



The board also advised national players to not train individually at cricket grounds and follow the government issued SOPs (standard operating procedures).

"The PCB, meanwhile, has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. These instructions have been issued as their personal wellbeing and that of their families remains paramount," it said.



