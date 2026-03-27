Kylian Mbappe nears France's scoring record against Brazil

France forward Kylian Mbappe (second from right) celebrates his goal against Brazil during the first half at Gillette Stadium on Mar 26, 2026. — Reuters

MASSACHUSETTS: Kylian Mbappe edged closer to France’s all-time goalscoring record as Les Bleus defeated Brazil 2-1 in a friendly here at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 27, netted his 56th international goal in the 32nd minute after being released by Ousmane Dembele and calmly dinked the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Ederson.

He now sits just one goal behind Olivier Giroud, who has scored 57 times in 137 appearances for the two-time world champions.

Mbappe, making only his second start since returning from a knee injury sustained at Real Madrid, was replaced by Marcus Thuram in the 66th minute.

He had two further chances in the first half, but both efforts drifted wide. The forward denied claims that his injury had been misdiagnosed by a Real Madrid medical team member, clarifying that reports suggesting the wrong knee was examined were inaccurate.

France was reduced to ten men in the second half when Dayot Upamecano fouled Brazil full-back Wesley just outside the area.

Despite the setback, Hugo Ekitike doubled France’s lead in the 65th minute with a neat close-range chip. Brazil pulled a goal back through centre-back Bremer’s close-range finish from Luiz Henrique’s low cross, but Brentford forward Igor Thiago, making his Brazil debut, could not help his side find an equaliser.

The Brazilian squad, managed by former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, was without all-time top scorer Neymar due to fitness concerns.

The match was staged at Gillette Stadium, which will also host France’s final World Cup group game against Norway later this summer.