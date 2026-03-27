Chicago Cubs secure Nico Hoerner with six-year extension

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner hits an RBI single against the Athletics in the single inning at Sloan Park on Mar 7, 2026. — Reuters

CHICAGO: The Chicago Cubs have reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with second baseman Nico Hoerner, according to media reports on Thursday, with the deal pending a physical.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2025 campaign, leading all second basemen in fWAR with a career-high 4.8. Hoerner batted .297, contributing seven home runs, 29 stolen bases and 61 RBIs, while excelling with runners in scoring position, hitting .371.

His stellar defensive work earned him a Gold Glove at second base, and he finished 19th in the National League MVP voting.

In the postseason, he continued his fine form, hitting .419 and helping the Cubs reach the National League Division Series.

Originally drafted 24th overall in 2018, Hoerner had previously signed a three-year, $35 million extension prior to the 2024 season. That contract was set to expire at the end of this year, making him a potential free agent for the first time.

With the new deal, Hoerner joins Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong as part of the Cubs’ core moving forward.

Crow-Armstrong recently agreed to a six-year extension, Bregman signed a five-year free-agent contract in January, and Swanson committed to a seven-year deal in 2023.

Hoerner’s game has steadily improved each season, culminating in a career-low strikeout rate of 7.6% last year, alongside personal bests in WRC+ and OPS+.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell believes Hoerner’s best years lie ahead.

"I think Nico can grow," manager Craig Counsell said before the team's 10-4 Opening Day loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday. "I'm optimistic he's going to be better. He has the ability to drive the ball a little more. I think that's ready to show up."

This extension solidifies Hoerner’s role as a central figure in the Cubs’ plans for the next six years.