Moses Itauma calls Jermaine Franklin's fight ‘final puzzle piece’ in title quest

An undated picture of Undefeated heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma. — Instagram/ m.itauma

British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma has described his upcoming clash with Jermaine Franklin Jr. as the ‘final piece of the puzzle’ in his pursuit of a world title.

The 21-year-old, unbeaten in 13 fights with 11 stoppages, will face Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) in Manchester on Saturday.

Franklin’s only defeats have come via points decisions to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, making him a formidable test for Itauma.

Itauma, whose last nine fights have not gone beyond the second round, has a total of just 26 professional rounds to his name.

His most recent victory was a first-round stoppage of Whyte in August. A combination of injuries and difficulty securing opponents has kept him out of the ring for seven months.

Now widely tipped for heavyweight stardom, Itauma is eager to demonstrate his readiness for a title challenge.

“At last we’ve got this fight, and I feel like this is the final piece of the puzzle,” Itauma said at a news conference in Manchester.

“There are questions my team want to know about me, questions I want to know about myself, and questions fans want answered. I need to get past Jermaine Franklin first before talking about anyone else.”

Promoter Frank Warren believes the fight will test Itauma’s all-around ability.

“Jermaine is experienced and well respected,” Warren said.

“This is Moses’ toughest test yet. He must show he can do more than just punch—he needs to box as well. I believe he can.”

Saturday’s bout promises to reveal whether Itauma’s early career comparisons to a young Mike Tyson can translate into a complete, world-class fighter.