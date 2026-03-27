Jannik Sinner cruises into Miami Open semi-finals

Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the quarter finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Mar 26, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner extended his remarkable run at ATP Masters 1,000 events, claiming his 29th and 30th consecutive sets as he comfortably defeated American Frances Tiafoe to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

The Italian world number two, who recently broke Novak Djokovic’s 10-year record of 24 consecutive sets, dominated from the outset.

Sinner broke Tiafoe in the opening game and never looked back, sealing a 6-2, 6-2 victory in just 71 minutes.

Tiafoe, ranked world number 20, struggled to respond to Sinner’s clinical display, with the Italian dropping only nine points on serve across both sets.

Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev, ranked world number four, in the last four.

Sinner credited his strong serving and aggressive start for taking advantage of his opponent’s fatigue.

“I felt like I was serving well at the crucial moments,” Sinner said. “I thought he might be a bit tired after a couple of tough three-set matches, so I tried to make it physical from the start, which definitely helped.”

The other semi-final will see France’s Arthur Fils take on the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka.

Sinner is aiming to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to achieve the prestigious ‘Sunshine Double’ by winning both Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the same year.

The 24-year-old has now reached the semi-finals in four of his five appearances in Miami, having previously lifted the trophy in 2024.