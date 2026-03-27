Usman Tariq outlines spin partnership with Abrar Ahmed in Quetta Gladiators’ strategy

The collage of photos shows Quetta Gladiators spinners Usman Tariq (left) and Abrar Ahmed. — File/AFP

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ mystery spinner Usman Tariq has shed light on his role in the team’s spin attack, emphasising the importance of his partnership with fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed in shaping the side’s bowling strategy.

Speaking in a recent interview with Geo News ahead of their PSL 11 campaign opener against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium, Tariq explained how the presence of multiple mystery spinners gives Quetta a tactical edge, making it difficult for opposition batters to settle.

He elaborated on the defined roles within the spin department, highlighting how both bowlers complement each other during different phases of the innings.

“When a team has mystery spinners, it makes things difficult for the opposition. Abrar Ahmed is currently ranked in the top three in the world,” Tariq said.

“Abrar tends to control things in the initial overs, while I operate in the middle, which helps relieve pressure,” he added.

The right-arm spinner noted that their combined spell often plays a decisive role in determining the outcome of matches.

“Our combined eight overs provide a solid indication of where the team stands in the match,” he said.

Tariq also stressed the importance of coordination and understanding between bowlers, particularly in a fast-paced T20 format where margins are minimal.

Looking ahead to the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League, Tariq reaffirmed Quetta Gladiators’ ambition to deliver a strong campaign.

“Our aim is always to give our absolute best. For PSL 11, the plan is the same: to reach the final and win it. We have to gel quickly as a unit, with both local and international players coming together,” he stated.

With a well-defined spin strategy and a strong partnership between Tariq and Abrar, Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to make a significant impact in PSL 11.

Tariq also credited former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a key inspiration behind his cricketing journey. He revealed that Dhoni’s work ethic, struggles, and dedication played a significant role in shaping his mindset as a professional cricketer.

“Whether it’s MS Dhoni or anyone else, a person can choose their field by drawing inspiration from someone else’s life,” Tariq said. “I admit that I came into cricket because I was inspired by MS Dhoni. His hard work, his struggles, and his dedication were evident to me—it’s a true example.”

He further added that watching Dhoni’s biopic strengthened his resolve to pursue the sport seriously.

“When I watched the film, I chose the same journey and did everything accordingly. I worked as hard as MS Dhoni did and remained just as driven. Through that dedication and effort, my dream of representing Pakistan came true.”