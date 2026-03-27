Carlo Ancelotti urges focus after Brazil defeat amid Neymar debate

Brazli head coach Carlo Ancelotti applauds before their friendly against France at Gillette Stadium ON Mar 26, 2026. — Reuters

Head coach of the Brazil national team Carlo Ancelotti urged attention to remain on his current squad after Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to France, as fans called for the return of Neymar during the friendly here at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

With a largely Brazilian crowd chanting Neymar’s name following France’s second goal, speculation over the forward’s international future intensified.

However, Ancelotti declined to engage in the debate, insisting the spotlight should remain on those who featured in the match.

"We should be talking about those who were here, who played, who gave their all, who stepped up, and who worked hard. I am satisfied," Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with his team’s effort despite the loss. He also highlighted the fierce competition for places ahead of the World Cup squad selection.

Neymar, currently struggling to regain peak form at Santos, faces an uncertain path back to the national side.

Yet, his former teammate Casemiro voiced strong support, describing him as ‘indispensable’ when fully fit and ranking him among the top three players of his generation alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Brazil’s attack, led by Vinícius Junior and Raphinha, struggled to break down France’s defence. Ancelotti defended both players, noting Raphinha’s first-half performance was cut short due to muscle discomfort.

Despite the result, Ancelotti took positives from an improved second-half display, particularly following Luiz Henrique’s introduction.

He remains confident Brazil can compete with the world’s elite and is determined his side will challenge strongly at the upcoming World Cup.