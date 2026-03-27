Thomas Tuchel backs Ben White’s England return ahead of World Cup warm-ups

England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference on March 26, 2026. — Reuters

England manager Thomas Tuchel has thrown his support behind Ben White, insisting the defender deserves a fresh start after being recalled to the national side for the first time in more than three years.

The Arsenal centre-back has rejoined the England squad for the upcoming World Cup warm-up fixtures against Uruguay and Japan.

White previously left England’s camp during the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to personal reasons and subsequently made himself unavailable for selection under former manager Gareth Southgate.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s clash at Wembley Stadium, Tuchel emphasised the importance of moving forward. He revealed that when approached about a return, White responded immediately and expressed a strong desire to represent his country again.

"First of all, I think everyone deserves a second chance," Tuchel said.

"Second, I don't know exactly what happened. I was also not 100% interested because I wanted to open a new page and a new book and a new opportunity.

"Once I asked Ben if he would be ready to play for me and for England, he straightaway, without hesitation, said he would love to come back and was desperate to come back."

Tuchel acknowledged that while supporters are likely to welcome White back warmly, there may still be internal matters to resolve within the squad.

He suggested it would be important for the defender to reconnect with teammates who were part of the previous World Cup setup, ensuring a positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

England face Uruguay before taking on Japan at Wembley four days later, as preparations continue for this summer’s World Cup in North America. With Tuchel keen to build a unified squad, White’s return could offer both defensive quality and renewed competition ahead of the tournament.