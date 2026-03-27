Aryna Sabalenka storms into Miami final, eyes ‘Sunshine Double’ after Elena Rybakina's win

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a forehand against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on Mar 26, 2026. — Reuters

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka powered into the Miami Open final with a composed 6-4, 6-3 victory over Elena Rybakina on Thursday, keeping alive her bid to complete the prestigious ‘Sunshine Double’ following her triumph at Indian Wells.

The world number one capitalised on a string of unforced errors from Rybakina to claim a tight opening set before racing into a commanding 4-0 lead in the second.

Although Rybakina, ranked world number two, showed resilience to claw her way back into contention, Sabalenka remained in control and sealed a comfortable straight-sets win.

Sabalenka praised her rivalry and performance, highlighting the high level of competition despite her opponent’s strong play.

“I really enjoy our rivalry, she’s an incredible player," said Sabalenka. “I think I did everything right, she played great but I think I pushed her so much.”

Earlier in the day, Coco Gauff delivered a dominant performance to reach the final, brushing aside Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1.

The American fourth seed recovered swiftly after dropping the opening game, reeling off the next six to take the first set convincingly.

Muchova, who had impressed with her recent title win in Doha, struggled with consistency as a series of unforced errors handed Gauff control. The 20-year-old broke serve three times in the second set to wrap up victory and maintain her perfect 6-0 head-to-head record against the Czech.

Saturday’s final will mark the 13th meeting between Sabalenka and Gauff, with their rivalry finely balanced at six wins apiece, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.