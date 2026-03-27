Marnus Labuschagne explains Maaz Sadaqat's exclusion from PSL 11 opener

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne speaks during the post-match press conference following their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 opening match against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. – Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne has revealed the key reason behind young opening batter Maaz Sadaqat’s exclusion from the side’s opening fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

The Kingsmen faced defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, suffering a 69-run defeat in their tournament opener.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Labuschagne addressed questions surrounding Sadaqat’s absence, confirming that the player was sidelined due to a physical setback.

“Yeah, he was injured with… I don’t know if I’m meant to say what sort of injury that was,” Labuschagne said. “A side. He had a side strain. I don’t know the severity, but hopefully we’ll have him back very soon.”

The Australian captain also addressed an unusual incident involving the white ball, which appeared to turn red after making contact with the Kingsmen’s kit.

He clarified that the colour transfer was likely caused by the team’s clothing rather than any deliberate action.

“No, we haven’t spoken about the future matches or what the plans are. I did mention to the umpires after the second over that the ball was red, and obviously it must be from the clothes or something like that,” Labuschagne explained.

“I haven’t seen anything like that before. I’ve seen a few times where something on someone’s bat transfers onto the ball, or it gets hit on the pad and takes a bit of the paint off, but I’ve never seen it come from the clothes. I’m sure we’ll sort it out in the next few days before our next game on Sunday.”

Three-time champions Lahore Qalandars began their title defence in commanding fashion, posting an imposing total of 199 for six in their 20 overs. Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 53 off 39 balls, striking 10 fours.

He received valuable support from fellow opener Mohammad Naeem, who made 30 from 19 deliveries, while wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan (40 not out off 28) and Sikandar Raza (24 off 10) provided a strong finish.

In reply, the Kingsmen were bowled out for 130 in their 20 overs.

The Qalandars’ bowling attack was led by pacers Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Mustafizur Rahman, with spin support from Sikandar Raza, ensuring a comprehensive victory for the defending champions.