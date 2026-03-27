IOC announces policy to limit women's Olympic competitions to biological females

An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California, US. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The International Olympic Committee on Thursday approved a new policy restricting eligibility for the women's category at the Olympic Games to biological females, introducing mandatory SRY gene screening beginning with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The decision, endorsed by the IOC Executive Board, will apply from the LA28 Games onward and will not be applied retroactively, said the organisation.

Under the policy, eligibility for any female category event at the Olympics or other IOC competitions, including both individual and team sports, will be determined through a one-time genetic test for the SRY gene, a segment of DNA typically found on the Y chromosome and associated with male sex development.

The IOC said athletes who test negative for the SRY gene will be permanently eligible to compete in the women's category. The screening, which can be conducted via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample, is intended to be carried out once in an athlete's lifetime unless there is reason to question the result.

Athletes who test positive for the SRY gene will not be eligible for women's events at IOC competitions, with limited exceptions for those diagnosed with rare conditions such as Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS) or certain differences in sex development that do not confer performance advantages linked to testosterone.

Those athletes will remain eligible to compete in other categories, including men's events, mixed competitions in designated male slots, or open categories where applicable.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said the policy is grounded in scientific evidence and aims to ensure fairness and safety in elite competition.

"As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition," Coventry said. "It would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category, and in some sports it would simply not be safe."

She added that athletes must be treated with dignity and respect, with proper education, counselling and medical support provided throughout the process.

The IOC said the policy follows a review conducted between September 2024 and March 2026, including consultations with medical, legal and ethical experts, as well as feedback from more than 1,100 athletes worldwide.

A working group established in 2025 concluded that male sex provides performance advantages in sports involving strength, power and endurance, and recommended biological sex as the basis for eligibility in women's competition. The group also identified SRY gene screening as the most accurate and least intrusive method currently available.

The policy is intended for adoption by international federations and other sports governing bodies when setting eligibility rules for IOC events. It replaces previous IOC guidance on gender identity and sex variations.

The IOC emphasised that the new rules do not apply to grassroots or recreational sports programs and are limited to elite-level competition under its jurisdiction.