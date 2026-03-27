'We enjoyed it': Shaheen on thumping victory over Kingsmen in PSL 11 opener

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed delight over their 69-run victory over debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 curtain raiser here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Qalandars piled up a massive total of 199/6, courtesy of Fakhar Zaman's blistering half-century up the order.

Although the holders endured a challenging phase with the bat in the middle overs, Sikandar Raza's blistering 24-run cameo and wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan's unbeaten 40-run knock put them back in control.

Skipper Shaheen, who gave the finishing touch by hitting two consecutive sixes on the last two deliveries of the innings, expressed satisfaction with his side's performance despite acknowledging their struggle in the middle overs, asserting that they have plenty of firepower.

"We enjoyed it, we've been together for the last week and have had good game time," Shaheen said at the post-match presentation.

"Fakhar and Naeem were excellent in the powerplay with the batting. We struggled a bit in the middle overs, but this is just the start of a tournament, and we have plenty of firepower," he added.

With a 200-run target to defend, the Qalandars' bowlers inflicted a decisive blow to the Kingsmen's hopes of making a triumphant start to their PSL journey as they bowled out the debutants for a meagre 130 in 20 overs.

Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah and Raza jointly led the Qalandars' bowling charge by taking two wickets each, while skipper Shaheen and returning Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one scalp apiece.

"Mustafizur and I started at the same time for the Qalandars, and we're back together. Rauf has been good for us – we've made changes to the playing XI at times, and it's worked," Shaheen said of their bowling.

"When I'm batting, I try to build momentum for the team. We wanted to take wickets and build the pressure," he concluded.