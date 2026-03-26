Labuschagne says 'lots of lessons to learn' as Kingsmen falter on PSL debut

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne in action during their PSL 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday insisted that the debutant franchise had several lessons to learn after their crushing 69-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 curtain raiser here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In their first PSL appearance, the Kingsmen conceded 199/6, courtesy of left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman's half-century, after Lahore Qalandars skipper won the toss and opted to bat first.

Fakhar remained the top-scorer for the Qalandars with 53 off 39 deliveries, studded with 10 fours.

He was supported by fellow opener Mohammad Naeem, who made a 19-ball 30, while Haseebullah Khan and Sikandar Raza bolstered the total at the backend.

The wicketkeeper batter made an unbeaten 40 off 28 deliveries, while Raza played a blistering 24-run cameo off just 10 deliveries.

Reflecting on his team's performance, Labuschagne stressed it was their first outing before terming disciplined bowling by spinners in the middle overs as a positive.

"It's the first hit out for the team; there are lots of lessons to learn," said Labuschagne at the post-match presentation.

"The spinners dragged it back in the middle overs, which was positive, but the batting struggled," he added.

In response, the Kingsmen could accumulate 130 before getting bowled out in 20 overs, succumbing to a gruelling 69-run defeat.

Skipper Labuschagne remained the top-scorer with a cautious 26 off 22 deliveries, followed by No.9 batter Riley Meredith, who made an unbeaten 19. Besides them, only Saim Ayub (17), Hammad Azam and Mohammad Ali, 10 each, could amass double figures.

The skipper then went on to cite Kingsmen's shaky start, which saw them lose both their openers, Usman Khan and Saim Ayub, in the powerplay as the decisive factor behind the side's inability to build momentum throughout the run chase.

"We lost wickets in the powerplay and couldn't regain momentum. There are a lot of things that need to go right in a 200-run chase, need partnerships to develop. The conservativeness came down because of the loss of 3-4 wickets, the outfield was fast, and there was value for shots."