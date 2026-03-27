PSL 11 introduces 'two-team sheet' rule to reduce toss influence

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne shake hands at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — X/@thePSLt20

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has introduced a significant playing condition amendment for its 2026 season, allowing captains to submit two separate team sheets ahead of the toss in a bid to mitigate the often-decisive impact of the coin flip.

The new regulation was unveiled at the tournament’s opening match in Lahore, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars faced Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Before the toss, both captains, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Marnus Labuschagne, handed two different line-ups to the match referee, confirming their final playing XI only after the outcome of the toss was known.

The provision falls under Clause 1.2.1 of the PSL’s playing conditions, which states: “Before the toss, each captain may submit two (2) different XI lineups in writing to the PSL Match Referee.

Each lineup must include 11 players and a maximum of 4 substitute fielders… After the toss, each captain must finalise one of the two submitted lineups by signing the selected team sheet.

Once the final lineup has been nominated, no player listed in the selected playing eleven may be changed before the start of the match without the consent of the opposing captain.”

The change is widely viewed as a progressive effort to neutralise the advantage gained by the toss, particularly in night matches where dew can heavily influence the outcome.

In such conditions, the ball becomes slippery, making it difficult for spinners to grip and often rendering them ineffective during the second innings.

The new rule allows teams to tailor their XI to the reality of the match situation: a side batting first may opt for an extra fast bowler instead of a spinner, while a team bowling second can choose to strengthen its batting line-up accordingly.

In the season opener, however, dew did not materialise, with persistent wind and cloud cover keeping conditions dry throughout the evening.

In the match itself, three-time champions Lahore Qalandars launched their title defence in emphatic fashion, securing a commanding 69-run victory over the Kingsmen.

Batting first, the Qalandars posted a formidable total of 199 for six in their 20 overs. Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman led the charge with a brisk half-century, scoring 53 off 39 deliveries, including ten boundaries.

He received solid support from fellow opener Mohammad Naeem, who contributed 30 from 19 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan (40 not out off 28) and Sikandar Raza (24 off 10) provided a powerful finish.

In reply, Hyderabad Kingsmen were dismissed for 130, with the Qalandars’ pace attack inflicting the bulk of the damage. Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Mustafizur Rahman all impressed, while Sikandar Raza chipped in with the spin.