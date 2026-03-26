Julian Nagelsmann says Germany start work on World Cup form against Switzerland

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann during training at Germany Training in Herzogenaurach on March 24, 2026. — Reuters

Germany will start revving their engine for this summer's World Cup when they take on Switzerland in their friendly international in Basel on Friday, despite the absence of injured players, coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Germany are without several players, including Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic, among others, and will also be missing goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, after the player withdrew earlier on Thursday. He will miss their matches against the Swiss and against Ghana on Monday with a minor knee injury.

"We have some players missing, yes it is a bit frustrating but we have a good team," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Thursday. "We have a number of players who can show themselves."

The Germans have set their sights on winning the World Cup following shock group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, determined to restore their reputation as a global football powerhouse. The tournament starts in June and is co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Nagelsmann said he would like to see the team deliver a consistent performance, regardless of the result.

"I want a courageous performance. Irrespective of the result, it is how we will perform that matters. To take those next steps. I don't expect everything to work," he said. "But I don't want us to have these phases of good and bad during the game."

Switzerland, who have also qualified for the World Cup, have asked for 11 substitutions on Friday as they test players ahead of the tournament.

"When you want to see players tomorrow then you want to have a good structure around them," Nagelsmann said. "I am no friend of 11 substitutions. The wish came from the Swiss but I had no problem with it.

"But I don't expect to substitute 11 players tomorrow," he added.

Germany, who have not reached a final in any major international tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil, have been drawn in Group E with Ecuador, Curacao and Ivory Coast for the June 11-July 19 tournament.

They play their opening World Cup match in Houston, Texas, on June 14 against Curacao. Germany will then travel to Toronto on June 20 to take on the Ivory Coast before their last group game against Ecuador in New York on June 25.

Switzerland are in Group B along with Qatar, co-hosts Canada, and a playoff-spot winner to be decided in the coming weeks.