Naseem Shah issues clarification on tweet regarding CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan's Naseem Shah attends a practice session on the eve of ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 6, 2026. - ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding a controversial post made from his official social media account regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The incident occurred during the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was present as the guest of honour for the fixture between the defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

During the event, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Ms Nawaz and introduced her to the franchise owners participating in the tournament.

She extended her best wishes to all competing teams. The Chief Minister was also introduced to the players from both sides ahead of the curtain-raiser.

Shortly afterwards, a post appearing from Naseem Shah’s ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter) drew significant attention. The post was a quote retweet of a PCB media post showing Chairman Naqvi greeting Ms Nawaz.

The now-deleted message read: “Why is she being treat like the queen at Lords?”

The comment quickly sparked widespread engagement across social media, generating lively debate and diverse opinions among fans and the cricketing community.

Addressing the controversy, the right-arm pacer moved to reassure followers that the post was not intentional. In a fresh statement, Naseem explained that his account had been compromised.

“This account of Naseem was recently hacked but now recovered successfully,” he wrote, clarifying that the issue was the result of a security breach rather than a personal statement from the player.

It is pertinent to mention that three-time champions Lahore Qalandars began their title defence with a commanding 69-run victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the tournament opener.

Batting first, the Qalandars posted an imposing 199/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century from left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar was the top scorer, making 53 off 39 deliveries, laced with 10 fours.

He was well supported by fellow opener Mohammad Naeem, who scored 30 off 19 balls, while Haseebullah Khan and Sikandar Raza provided a strong finish at the backend.

The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 40 off 28 deliveries, while Raza played a blistering cameo of 24 runs off just 10 balls.

In reply, the Kingsmen were bundled out for 130 in 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance by pacers Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mustafizur Rahman, along with spin support from Sikandar Raza.