Tom Brady says NFL didn't like his comeback idea very much

Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on March 21, 2026. — Reuters

Tom Brady has said that he was considering an NFL comeback and has also inquired if a minority team owner is permitted to play in the league.

However, the NFL rules say that a player who is an owner cannot play in the league.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, owns a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I actually have inquired, and they don't like that idea very much," Brady told CNBC. "We explored a lot of different things, and I'm very happily retired. Let me just say that, too."

Brady, who is going to be 49 in August, last represented a team as a player in an NFL game in 2022 before announcing his retirement for the second time.

Tom Brady would need to sell his 5% stake in the Raiders before he could play again as an active player.

Brady made a comeback to the field this past weekend, albeit to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

"I loved being out there playing in the flag game," Brady said. "I loved not getting hit. I've got a lot of really fun things I'm involved in.

"It's never going to get old throwing passes to incredible athletes on the football field. But if anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I'm very happy in my retirement."

A three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Brady holds the league records for completions (7,753), pass attempts (12,050), passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).

He won his record seventh Super Bowl championship playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.