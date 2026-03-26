Frank Warren lauds Moses Itauma as ‘most talented’ at his age

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma (second from right). — Instagram/m.itauma

British boxing promoter Frank Warren has lauded the young heavyweight boxing sensation Moses Itauma as ‘most talented’ at his age among the boxers he managed.

Itauma will face American and former Anthony Joshua and Whyte opponent Jermaine Franklin this Saturday night. This is considered his biggest fight so far.

The bout is a rescheduled fixture as the original clash was postponed from January due to a muscle tear.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 21-year-old sensation has missed out on Mike Tyson’s long-standing record of being the youngest boxer to become a world champion.

Tyson achieved the feat at the age of 20, so Itauma has missed out, though he has started with an impressive record and is admired by many as the future of the heavyweight division.

Moses Itauma’s last fight was the most impressive one of his career so far, as he stopped the experienced Dillian Whyte within the first two minutes of the contest back in August 2025.

Warren, who is a promoter of Itauma, praised the young boxer as “most talented” at his age among all he managed.

“I have to be very, very honest with you, I’ve had a lot of young, really good, talented young fighters at an early age work me,” Warren said.

“Ricky Hatton, Naz, all of them. And as a heavyweight at his age, I mean, he’s 21 now. At his age, he is without a doubt the most talented and the best I’ve seen at this moment in time. And obviously as we step him up, we’ll see.”

Frank added that Moses Itauma will pave his own way, and he hopes that his boxer will fight for the world title this year.

“But at this moment in time, I think he’s unbelievable for his age. And I look at all the other heavyweights, how many of them turn pro in their teens? [Mike] Tyson and Daniel Dubois. But other than that, not a lot,” he added.

“I think he’ll be his own man, and I think he’ll pave his own way. And I would really, really like to see him fight for a world title this year.”