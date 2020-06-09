Indian's Ishant Sharma has used to k-word for Darren Sammy in a 2014 pic posted on Insta.

Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel's rejection of Darren Sammy's allegation of racial abuse during the Indian Premier League (IPL) has backfired as a 2014 Instagram photo of Ishant Sharma referring to the West Indies star as 'k*l*' has resurfaced.

Sammy, in the recent Instagram video, had revealed that during his time in the IPL he and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera were dubbed 'k*l*' by certain teammates of theirs.

"So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant, I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love," Sammy said.

"I remembered when I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013-14, I was being called the exact same word which is degrading to us black people.

"I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are. I must admit at that time when I was being called that, I didn't know what it meant, I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, and I saw no problems because I was ignorant about what it meant.



"But every time I and Thisara Perera was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment. Me being a team man, I thought teammates are happy, so it must be something funny."

While Sammy did not name any names, Pathan and Patel, Sammy's teammates at Sunrisers, were dismissive of his allegation.

It turns out that Sammy's allegation were actually true as proof of Sharma referring to Sammy with the k-word have reappeared.









Darren Sammy vindicated as Ishant Sharma's 2014 pic exposes racism in IPL