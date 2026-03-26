Israel Adesanya delivers honest verdict on Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya has fought five fights since the start of 2022. — AFP

Israel Adesanya has delivered an honest verdict on the title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

Earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Strickland will challenge Chimaev at UFC 328 on May 9.

This will be undefeated Chimaev’s first title defence, who won the gold when he defeated Dricus Du Plessis after a commanding performance at UFC 319 in August 2025 at the United Center.

The Chechen-born fighter earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

After Khamzat Chimaev won the title, it was clear that Nassourdine Imavov, who has been in great form and defeated ranked fighters in his recent fights, would be his next opponent. However, Strickland’s recent performance has earned him a shot at gold.

Sean Strickland defeated Anthony Hernandez in his last fight when he knocked him out in the third round. The last man who defeated Imavov was also "Tarzan".

Adesanya was asked about Strickland's chances against Khamzat, to which he said that he can if he drags it to later rounds.

“I think he [Strickland] can if it goes to the later rounds and he doesn’t get taken down. But, again, Chimaev is a bat out of hell, he’s a guy that comes aggressively straight away, and Strickland could match that probably,” Adesanya said.

“They have trained together, so this is probably something that happened in the gym that we are not privy to. That would be interesting and I look forward to watching it and reacting to it.”