Lahore Qalandars ease past Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 11 opener

Lahore Qalandars players celebrate during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman's half-century, followed by a collective bowling effort, helped defending champions Lahore Qalandars crush debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 curtain raiser here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase a daunting 200-run target in their maiden PSL appearance, the Kingsmen's batting unit faltered and could accumulate 130 before getting bowled out in 20 overs.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne remained the top-scorer for the Kingsmen with a cautious 26 off 22 deliveries, followed by No.9 batter Riley Meredith, who made an unbeaten 19 off 25 deliveries.

Besides them, opener Saim Ayub (17), experienced all-rounder Hammad Azam, and tailender Mohammad Ali, 10 each, were the only other batters to amass double figures.

For the Qalandars, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Ubaid Shah bagged two wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi's decision to bat first paid dividends as the holders racked up 199/6 in their 20 overs despite a brief top-order collapse.

The three-time champions made a flamboyant start to their innings, courtesy of an 84-run partnership between their openers, Fakhar and Mohammad Naeem.

The crucial partnership was eventually broken by Hassan Khan on the second delivery of the ninth over when he got Naeem caught at long-on by Rizwan Mehmood. The right-handed opener walked back after scoring a 19-ball 30, comprising four fours and a six.

Qalandars then lost two more wickets in the next two overs as top-order batter Abdullah Shafique (four) got run out, while Fakhar fell victim to Hassan shortly after bringing up his half-century.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for the Qalandars with 53 off 39 deliveries, studded with nine fours.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Haseebullah Khan and Parvez Hossain Emon (14) put together an anchoring 37-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal in the 16th over.

Haseebullah was then involved in a brisk 45-run partnership with all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who played a quickfire 24-run cameo off just 10 deliveries, featuring two sixes and as many fours.

The wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten with a 28-ball 40, while Asif Ali and captain Shaheen made handy contributions at the backend, scoring nine and 12 not out, respectively.

For the Kingsmen, Riley Meredith and Hassan picked up two wickets each, while Mohammad Ali made one scalp.