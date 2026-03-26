Taylor Fritz withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

An undated photo of American tennis player Taylor Fritz. — Instagram/taylor_fritz

American tennis star Taylor Fritz has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters because of injury.

The decision of skipping the tournament came after Fritz’s run at the Miami Open ended in the fourth round, when he was defeated by Jiri Lehecka.

The reason behind the injury has not been disclosed yet. The American has struggled due to a knee issue, which has troubled him since the 2025 off-season.

Taylor has recently also suggested that he would spend some time on the sidelines if he felt his knee required extra time to be ready for the grass-court campaign.

Taylor Fritz’s withdrawal news was confirmed by a spokesman for the Monte-Carlo Masters, which is the first Masters 1000 event of the ATP clay-court swing.

The spokesman took to Monte-Carlo Masters’ Instagram account to confirm Fritz’s withdrawal.

“Taylor Fritz has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury,” the spokesman said in an Instagram story.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back soon.”

Skipping the tournament will not impact the 28-year-old’s 2026 season on the ATP Tour, as the American also missed the 2025 event due to an abdominal injury. So, he had no points to defend at this year’s event.

The 2024 edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters was the most enjoyable for Fritz as he reached the semi-finals before losing to Andrey Rublev, the eventual champion.

The Monte-Carlo Masters is set to run from April 5-12.

The tournament, which is hosted at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Monaco, has been won by the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rafael Nadal has the record for most titles ever won, having lifted 11 trophies between 2005 and 2018.