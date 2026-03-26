Fakhar Zaman achieves major PSL milestone in Kingsmen clash

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' experienced opener Fakhar Zaman on Thursday added another feather to his cap as he became just the second player to complete 3000 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-handed batter amassed the milestone during the PSL 11 curtain raiser against Hyderabad Kingsmen, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fakhar entered the aforementioned fixture with 2964 runs to his name and amassed the historic landmark when he smashed Kingsmen's Mohammad Ali for a boundary on the final delivery of the batting powerplay.

Consequently, Fakhar joined Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on the elusive list of batters with more than 3000 runs in the marquee league. Babar has 3792 runs in 100 matches across 10 seasons at an impressive average of 44.61 and a strike rate of 127.50.

Most runs in Pakistan Super League

Babar Azam (IU/KK/PZ) – 3792 runs in 100 matches Fakhar Zaman (LQ) – 3002 runs in 98* matches Mohammad Rizwan (KK/LQ/MS) – 2770 runs in 93 matches Shoaib Malik (KK/MS/PZ/QG) – 2350 runs in 93 matches Rilee Rossouw (MS/QG) – 2287 runs in 95 matches

Fakhar's record-shattering start, adequately backed by his opener partner Mohammad Naeem, gave defending champions Lahore Qalandars a flamboyant start in their PSL 11 campaign opener against debutants Kingsmen as they had reached 83/0 in eight overs when this story was filed.

The 35-year-old has been the core aggressor of the opening stand, contributing with an unbeaten 46 off 31 deliveries with the help of nine fours, while Naeem had made 30 not out from 18 balls.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.