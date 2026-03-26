Lewis Hamilton disagrees with Max Verstappen on new F1 rules

This collage of photos shows British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (left) and Dutch driver Max Verstappen. — Instagram/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton has shown disagreement with Max Verstappen on new F1 cars, saying, “they are more fun to drive.”

For years, Verstappen had warned about the severe energy-saving issues, and now, after experiencing how F1's 2026 cars will behave, he is disappointed.

According to Max, the drivers will focus more on saving energy, rather than pure speed and overtaking, as the cars will rely more on electrical power.

The four-time F1 champion went further in China, saying: “It’s terrible, if someone likes this, then you really don't know what racing is about.

“It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing. You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight, they boost past you again. For me, it's just a joke.”

However, Hamilton does not agree with Verstappen, saying the Red Bull driver is struggling due to his car’s performance.

"I don't have to use the word love. I'm just saying that I'm enjoying racing. Naturally when you have a good car and you're competitive, it's nice to be out in front,” Hamilton said.

"[Max] has had that for the last four or five years. It's been pretty smooth sailing for him. This is the first year, but I can't answer that.

Lewis Hamilton finished third at the Chinese Grand Prix, delivering a box office performance for Ferrari and is hoping to repeat the same at Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

He added that some of the things are not good near him as well, but as a whole package, it's exciting for the sport.

"He's not enjoying it as much. It's definitely a lot different. I think a lot of drivers are not enjoying it, but I don't really know. I'm just personally enjoying it. It's a lighter car. They're more nimble,” Hamilton added.

"They are more fun to drive. Do I love the power deployment? Absolutely not. Do I love the [active aerodynamics]? Not particularly, but as a whole I think it's exciting for the sport in a time where the sport is the highest.”