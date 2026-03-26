Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs HK Match 01

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne shake hands at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — X/@thePSLt20

LAHORE: The opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The recently-concluded fixture marked the first meeting between Qalandars and Kingsmen as the latter are making their PSL debut.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.