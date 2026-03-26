Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs HK Match 01

LAHORE: The opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.
The recently-concluded fixture marked the first meeting between Qalandars and Kingsmen as the latter are making their PSL debut.
Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.
Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.
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