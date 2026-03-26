IPL 2026 to start without opening ceremony; here's why

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar (centre), along with his teammates, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025. — AFP

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on Saturday with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, in a break from tradition, the tournament will launch without an opening ceremony.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cancelled the formal inauguration as a mark of respect for the 11 people who lost their lives during celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title win at the same venue on 4 June last year.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision, stating that no cultural or entertainment programmes will take place ahead of the opening fixture.

“Due to last year’s tragic incident on 4 June, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL 2026 in Bengaluru,” Mr Saikia said.

“The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL 19 [sic] as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on 4 June 2025,” he added.

He added that the board and the IPL Governing Council are now planning a grand entertainment function to mark the conclusion of the tournament, which is expected to take place on the day of the final, 31 May.

The 2025 season had begun with a glitzy opening ceremony at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, headlined by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is also a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Defending champions RCB are set to play five of their seven home matches this season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The venue had been barred from hosting cricket matches following last year’s fatalities, but the Karnataka government granted permission for games to go ahead shortly before the start of the 2026 campaign.

In previous seasons, RCB played all seven home fixtures in Bengaluru. This year, however, two of their home matches will be relocated to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.