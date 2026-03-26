PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bat first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne shake hands at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — X/@HHKingsmen

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 curtain raiser here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

Head-to-head

The upcoming meeting between Qalandars and Kingsmen will mark their first as the latter are making their PSL debut.

Form Guide

Qalandars enter the fixture with ideal momentum in their favour as they are on a four-match winning streak, which includes the six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, are playing their first-ever PSL match.

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)