Harry Maguire says Ruben Amorim deserves credit for United’s direction

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks to Harry Maguire before he comes on as a substitute at Old Trafford in Manchester on January 16, 2025. — Reuters

Harry Maguire has said that Manchester United’s former manager Ruben Amorim deserves credit for the improvement in the performances of the club and for building a strong squad.

Amorim was sacked in early January after he criticised the management of the club, telling them to concentrate on their job and let him do his job.

Following Amorim’s exit, under-18s coach Darren Fletcher acted as interim for two games, with Michael Carrick now in charge until the end of the season.

Following Carrick’s appointment as an interim coach, United have seen a stark upturn in form and are currently third in the Premier League after 31 matches.

But the defender, Maguire, believes Amorim has great ideas, but they just didn’t work at United.

"I don't really have much bad to say about Ruben," Maguire said ahead of Friday's friendly against Uruguay.

"I really like Ruben, I think he's got great ideas. The ideas just didn't work at Manchester United.

"I do believe he'll go on and have an amazing career and his next club he'll probably go and win many, many football matches.”

Harry Maguire added that Ruben Amorim built a solid squad, his ideas just didn’t click, and he deserves credit for the club’s direction.

"It just didn't click or work and I think us as players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well,” he added.

"But I think he has led the club in a direction -- and I do think he deserves a lot of credit for that -- where he's built a good, solid squad."