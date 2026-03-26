PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars kick off title defence against Hyderabad Kingsmen

The collage of photos features Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Marnus Labuschagne. — PSL

LAHORE: The 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) gets under way on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium, where the reigning champions Lahore Qalandars will face newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening fixture.

This season's PSL has been expanded to eight teams and will be played across Lahore and Karachi.

For the first time, the tournament features eight franchises, with Hyderabad Kingsmen and RawalPindiz joining the competition, while Multan Sultans come under new administration after initially being announced as Sialkot Stallions.

The opening match pits the established against the new.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, enter PSL 11 with momentum, having won three of the last four titles. Their pace attack—featuring Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mustafizur Rahman—remains their greatest strength.

With Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman anchoring the batting, and Sikandar Raza providing all-round brilliance, they look well equipped to defend their crown.

The Kingsmen, owned by American-Pakistani businessman Fawad Sarwar, make their debut with a star-studded line-up. Captain Marnus Labuschagne is joined by Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Kusal Perera and record signing Saim Ayub.

Their batting unit is formidable, but their pace attack appears thin after the withdrawal of Ottneil Baartman, leaving Meredith as the sole overseas specialist fast bowler.

The defending champions will look to their captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi—their inspirational leader and strike bowler—and all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who brings match-winning ability.

The Kingsmen will turn to record signing Saim Ayub, whose explosive young talent bolsters the team’s line-up, and Glenn Maxwell, who provides an X-factor with bat, ball and fielding brilliance.

The toss will be crucial, as chasing has historically been favoured at Gaddafi Stadium. The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, with early assistance for the pacers and some turn for spinners later in the game.

Weather conditions are clear, with temperatures between 20°C and 28°C, ensuring ideal playing conditions.

This milestone season carries a sobering reality: matches will be played in empty stadiums.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revised its logistical plans, confining all matches to Karachi and Lahore behind closed doors under government austerity measures.

This marks a departure from the original schedule, which had included venues such as Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision was made following consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while Karachi is set to stage the Qualifier. The opening fixture between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

With matches set to be played without spectators, organisers have promised enhanced broadcast and production features to improve the viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.